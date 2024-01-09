Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], January 9 (ANI): The Odisha Agriculture & Farmers' Empowerment Department is going to organise 'Krushi Odisha-2024' from January 12 to January 14 at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar.

Addressing a press conference held at Krushi Bhawan on Monday, Ranendra Pratap Swain, Minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Empowerment, Fisheries, and ARD, said that the theme for this event is 'Celebrating Women in Agriculture'.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Bus Strike: Transport Workers’ Unions Declare Indefinite Hadtaal Over Unmet Demands, DMK Minister SS Sivasankar Calls It 'Political Move' (Watch Videos).

"Krushi Odisha-2024 aims to recognise the contribution of women in the field of agriculture and allied sectors. The objective is to initiate a platform for interface and linkage amongst women farmers, SHGs, women agri-entrepreneurs, market players, service providers, and agri-preneurs (industry).

Around 5,000 farm women, 2000 women SHGs, and agri-entrepreneurs from different corners of the state are going to participate in this event and successful women farmers and SHGs will be felicitated.

Also Read | Kerala SET January 2024 Exam Admit Card: Hall Ticket for State Eligibility Test Examination Released at lbsedp.lbscentre.in, Know How To Download.

"The upcoming event will showcase the best products and practices of women farmers, leading to farm profitability," Ranendra Pratap Swain added further.

The 3-day programme by the state government will showcase the great potential of Odisha and huge investment opportunities in the agriculture, horticulture, food processing, fisheries, and animal husbandry sectors.

Krushi Odisha-2024 further aims to develop an understanding of various factors and interactions in the value chain management of agri-commodities. The programme will essentially provide scope for institutional interaction and partnership in the agricultural sector in the state of Odisha.

The program aims to showcase best products and practices Emerging Technologies leading to farm profitability, to develop understanding on various factors and interaction in value chain management of agri- commodities, to initiate a platform for interface and linkage among market players, service providers, agri- preneurs and industry, to provide scope for institutional interaction and partnership.

An exhibition, thematic seminar in Pathshala, stakeholders interface, B2B and B2C meetings, cultural programme, felicitation of progressive farmers, quiz on agriculture, etc. will be held during the 3-day programme. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)