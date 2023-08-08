Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], August 8 (ANI): The Special Squad of Bhubaneswar Police Commissionarate with the help of the Tamando Police nabbed four notorious mine mafias including the mastermind Sanjay Khuntia, said an official on Tuesday.

According to Commissioner of Police Bhubaneshwar Soumendra Kumar Priyadarshi, the accused have been identified as Sanjay Khuntia (34), Siba Kumar Nali, Batakrushna Pani and Prakash Routray. They all belong to the Khordha area.

The official said that the gang was particularly active in the Khordha district and was on the radar of the Special Squad for quite some time.

As per Police Commissioner S. K. Priyadarshi, the police recovered an automatic 9mm carbine, two carbine magazines, 12 rounds of 9mm ammunition, two 7.65mm semi-automatic pistols, two magazines and eight rounds of bullets, seven mobile phones and three four-wheelers from the possession of the accused.

“All the accused have criminal antecedents and worked in an organised manner. Police received credible information that they were planning to do something big and chased them before nabbing them with their weapons,” Bhubaneswar Police Commissioner Priyadarshi told ANI.

“Carbine is a prohibited weapon. Possession of it is banned under the Arms Act and carries heavy punishment for violators,” the CP added. (ANI)

