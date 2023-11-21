Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 21 (ANI): Senior Biju Janata Dal leader Saluga Pradhan was elected unopposed as the Deputy Speaker of the Odisha Legislative Assembly.

The post has been vacant since November 8 after the resignation of Rajanikanta Singh.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: One Dead, Two Injured in Violent Clash Between Two Groups Over Consumption of Alcohol in Kethoda, Case Registered.

Leader of the House and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik moved a motion on Pradhan's installation as the Deputy Speaker, which was seconded by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Niranjan Pujari.

Later, Patnaik, opposition BJP chief whip Mohan Majhi, and other senior members were present in the process.

Also Read | Pro-Khalistan Graffiti Case: Delhi Police Special Cell Detains Man from Haryana, Allegedly Offered Money by SFJ’s Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

In his first speech in the House, Pradhan thanked all the members and sought their cooperation for the smooth functioning of the proceedings of the House.

Pradhan filed his nomination papers for the Odisha Assembly Deputy Speaker post on Monday.

Pradhan is a two-time MLA from G. Udayagiri, Kandhamal district. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)