Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], February 13 (ANI): Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leaders Debasish Samantray and Subhasish Khuntia on Tuesday filed their nominations for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

The two BJD candidates filed their nominations before the Returning Officer here in the state assembly, in the presence of BJD President and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Three Rajya Sabha seats from Odisha are set to be vacant in April following the completion of the terms of Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, and BJD MPs Prashant Nanda, and Amar Patnaik.

Debasish Samantray thanked CM Patnaik for choosing him and said the state will always be the priority.

"I would like to thank Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. He has bestowed faith on me because, when you pay a visit to Centre, you have to work with them in the interest of the state. So always, the state will be the priority because we are a strong regional party in Odisha. Our regional aspirations need to be addressed by the central government. If somewhere our CM feels that our state is being neglected, then all MPs will ask the Centre to look into Odisha's demands. CM has said to me that I am sending you to Delhi, and you will work to strengthen the party," he said.

Subhasish Khuntia, who also filed his nominations, said that BJD will win the Assembly elections in the state as well as the Lok Sabha elections.

"The Chief Minister has selected me for the Rajya Sabha. I will always be ready to take the issues of Odisha to the centre and work for the people. In the coming time, we will make Naveen Patnaik the CM for the sixth time in the Legislative Assembly elections and will also win two Lok Sabha seats," he said.

The Election Commission has scheduled the Rajya Sabha elections for 15 states, including Odisha, on February 27.

Voting will take place from 9 am to 4 pm on this date, with the deadline for nominations set for February 15.

The results of the elections will be announced on the same day, February 27. (ANI)

