Bhubaneswar, Aug 7 (PTI) A day before Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik are scheduled to attend a non-political function in the state on Monday, a poster war came to the fore in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

While the two cities were bedecked with posters, banners and placards of Shah, mega pictures and hoardings of the ruling BJD and its president Naveen Patnaik had also been erected in the same places.

The BJP's posters included huge cut-outs of Shah and in some places Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the saffron background, while Patnaik's hoardings were done in green frameworks.

Bhubaneswar BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi put some hoardings with pictures of Shah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president J P Nadda and herself.

Some other BJP leaders also put their posters across the road from the Biju Patnaik International Airport here till Cuttack where the programme will be held on Monday.

Shah's posters were seen near Shree Lingaraj temple where the Union home minister will start his Odisha visit on Monday.

Such posters were also seen all along the 25-kilometre-long road from Bhubaneswar to Cuttack and also within the millennium city.

Before attending the 75th anniversary of Odia daily Prajatantra, founded by freedom fighter and former chief minister Harekrushna Mahtab, the Union Minister will pay his tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at the revolutionary leader's birthplace at Odia Bazar in Cuttack.

Shah will go on a roadshow to an indoor stadium, about two kilometres crossing several localities of Cuttack city, where the programme will be held.

Patnaik, on the other hand, will reach Cuttack by a chopper. He will be taken in a procession covering about one kilometre from the helipad to the indoor stadium.

Keeping in view the race between the governing and opposition parties, sources said, the organiser has divided the seats in the Jawaharlal Indoor Stadium into equal numbers.

Meanwhile, Cuttack DCP Pinak Mishra said the Union home minister's carcade will head for the indoor stadium from Phulnakhara.

“Special traffic arrangements will be made and there will be no vehicular movement on the route. A total of 30 platoons of the police force will be deployed in the city,” he said.

In Bhubaneswar also, the police have tightened security and 22 platoons will be deployed.

“We have completed advance security check and the cavalcade rehearsals are done as per protocol. All steps are being taken to ensure that there are no security lapses,” Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh said.

