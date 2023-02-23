Bhubaneswar, Feb 23 (PTI) Leader of the Opposition in the Odisha Assembly, Jaynarayan Mishra of the BJP, on Thursday claimed that as many as 180 cases have been registered against 46 MLAs belonging to the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD).

Making the assertion during the Zero Hour, Mishra also dared the BJD government to file charge sheets against him if he is a criminal.

Also Read | West Bengal: Missing Teen Vlogger's Body Found in Howrah Canal.

Mishra was dubbed as a “habitual offender” and a section of women MLAs on Wednesday moved the Speaker seeking his removal from the post of the Leader of Opposition.

“When no court has so far convicted me, it is wrong to call me a criminal, as a section of BJD leaders outside the House have done,” the BJP leader and former minister said.

Also Read | Yogi Adityanath and His Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Approve the New UP Film Policy.

Criminal cases were registered against BJD MLAs also, he said.

According to him, six BJD MLAs were booked under IPC Section 307 (attempt to murder), two under Section 394 (dacoity), nine were charged with Section 379 (theft), four with Section 171 (taking bribe), 28 under Section 506 (threatening), five under Section 354 (misbehaviour with women), one under Section 376 (rape) and four others under Section 365 and 363 (kidnapping).

The BJD members did not react to Mishra's allegation in the House.

Mishra said though he had been elected as an MLA several times and was a minister, there were no cases against him till 2009 when the BJD snapped ties with the BJP and contested the assembly and Lok Sabha elections alone.

The two parties were in an alliance between 2000 and 2009.

All charges were framed after 2009 and they were politically motivated, Mishra claimed.

On BJD leaders pointing fingers at him in the murder of minister Naba Kishore Das last month, the senior BJP leader said the police can keep him under the purview of the investigation.

Naba Kishore Das, the former state health and family welfare minister, was shot at by an assistant sub-inspector of police at Brajrajnagar in Jharsuguda district on January 29. He died the same day.

Mishra said a case was slapped against him for allegedly pushing a policewoman in Sambalpur recently though actually “I am the victim. The police officer stomped my leg and slapped me following which the case is made against me.”

“I will quit politics if it is proved that I have misbehaved with anyone,” he said.

BJD member Amar Prasad Satpathy urged Speaker BK Arukha to expunge the portion of Mishra's statement where he mentioned the number of cases against the ruling party lawmakers. The Speaker, however, did not give any such order.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)