Bhubaneswar, Feb 14 (PTI) Odisha BJP is likely to announce the name of its new president soon as it has been almost finalised at the party's core committee meeting held here on Friday, a senior party leader said.

Balasore MP and returning officer for the party's organisational election, Pratap Chandra Sarangi said, “It is almost final and the name of the new president will be declared in two to three days.”

Discussions were held on the coordination between the party and the government during the meeting, he said.

Apart from Sarangi, the meeting was attended by the party's National General Secretary Tarun Chugh, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, State president Manmohan Samal, party's Odisha in-charge Vijaypal Singh Tomar and others.

Party sources said that Samal is likely to be reelected to the post.

He had previously served as the state president from 1999 to 2004 and was reappointed on March 24, 2023.

