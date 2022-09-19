Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], September 19 (ANI): Senior BJP leader and Dhamnagar legislator Bishnu Charan Sethi passed away on Monday at 61.

Sethi was suffering from kidney ailments and was undergoing treatment at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar, as per the reports.

"He was in the ICU for the last two months due to lung infections and suffered a brain haemorrhage," said AIIMS authorities.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed his grief over the demise of the BJP MLA.

"I am saddened to know about the demise of Dhamnagar MLA Bishnu Charan Sethi. His welfare work for the people as a public representative will always be remembered. My condolences to the bereaved family members and may his soul rest in peace at this time of sorrow," Odisha CM said.

The Governor of Odisha, Prof Ganeshi Lal also has expressed deep grief over the death of Vishnu Charan Sethi, describing him as an able MLA and a popular politician, and wished him eternal peace.

Sethi was a famous and renowned BJP leader in Odisha. He was first elected to the Odisha Assembly on a BJP ticket in 2000 and later became MLA from the Dhamnagar constituency in the Bhadrak district in 2019. He also served as the deputy leader of the opposition in the Odisha Legislative Assembly and was the Vice President of BJP's Odisha unit. (ANI)

