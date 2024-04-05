Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 5 (ANI): Odisha is on high alert as the state is bracing for an intense heatwave, bringing challenging conditions for residents. With the mercury soaring to unprecedented levels, authorities are urging citizens to take immediate precautions to safeguard against the adverse effects of the blistering heat.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave warning for Odisha, predicting temperatures to soar above 40-45 degrees Celsius in many parts of the state. This prolonged period of extreme heat is expected to persist for the next two days, posing significant risks to public health and safety.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: Gang-Rape Victim Dies by Suicide by Hanging in Sri Ganganagar, Probe Underway.

Umashankar Das, Senior Scientist IMD Bhubaneswar said, "Several parts of Odisha today recorded 40 degree Celsius and above. The highest temperature has been recorded at Boudh and Malkangiri. Seven stations have recorded 41 degrees Celsius and above. We are expecting a further 2-degree rise in the coming two days. We have issued a yellow warning for heat waves. Night temperature is also likely to rise by 2 to 3 degrees celsius."

He further stated that hot and humid conditions are going to prevail over coastal Odisha.

Also Read | RBI Repo Rate Update: Reserve Bank of India Holds Repo Rate at 6.5% for Seventh Consecutive Time; Home, Auto EMIs To Remain Unchanged.

"People are advised not to go out between 11 am and 3 pm. As it is election season it should be monitored. People are advised to take plenty of liquid. Farmers are advised to drizzle water over their vegetables and food crops

The impact of the heatwave is already being felt across Odisha, advising residents to stay indoors during the hottest parts of the day, typically between late morning and early evening, and to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids.

Vulnerable populations, including the elderly, children, and those with pre-existing health conditions, are particularly at risk during this heatwave. Community organizations and local authorities are setting up temporary shelters and distributing drinking water.

In rural areas, where access to cooling facilities may be limited, farmers are facing challenges in protecting their crops and livestock from heat stress. Agricultural experts are advising farmers to take measures such as providing shade and adequate water to mitigate the impact of the heatwave on agricultural production. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)