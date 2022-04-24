Ganjam (Odisha) [India], April 24 (ANI): A bus carrying pilgrims from Odisha's Puri met with an accident leaving 25 people injured, informed the officials on Sunday.

The bus was going towards Tamil Nadu from Puri when it overturned and crashed on the highway near Rambha in the Ganjam district, said the police.

Also Read | Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan To Leave For US For Follow-Up Medical Treatment.

According to the police, the bus had around 50 passengers and four survived major injuries out of the 25 injured.

A project of highway widening is underway near the accident spot.

Also Read | National Panchayati Raj Day 2022: Panchayats Are Pillars of Indian Democracy, Says PM Narendra Modi.

Ganjam district magistrate and Chhatrapur sub-collector visited the spot. A rescue squad was also called in for the injured.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)