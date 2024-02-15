Cuttack (Odisha) [India], February 15 (ANI): At least one person was killed while around 12 passengers sustained injuries after a private bus overturned near Gopalpur in Odisha's Cuttack on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Wednesday late in the evening on NH-16 near Gopalpur Chhak in Cuttack.

As per the officials, the bus overturned while trying to save a cyclist, killing the bus conductor.

"The injured were shifted to SCB medical casualty," Deputy Fire Officer Abani Kumar Swain of Bhubaneswar said. (ANI)

