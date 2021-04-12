Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 12 (ANI): The Odisha Cabinet on Monday approved nine major decisions.

After the meeting, held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Chief Secretary, Suresh Chandra Mahapatra said that the decisions of the cabinet were related to the departments of Scheduled caste and Scheduled Tribe, general administration, and public grievance, health and family welfare, parliamentary affairs and steel and mines.

Major decisions included the establishment of Bahchi-Karunashraya Palliative Care center in Bhubaneswar; establishment of Bagchi-Shankara Cancer care center in Bhubaneswar; continuation of the scheme ANWESHA for providing quality education to ST and SC students; amendment of Odisha welfare service rules-1992; and, amendment of Odisha Subordinate welfare service rules-1992. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)