Bhubaneswar (Karnataka) [India], August 12 (ANI): Odisha State Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday approved Rs 2808.39 crore for the promotion of millets in the tribal areas of the state.

The grant has been provided for six years (2021-22 to 2026-27 financial years).

Also Read | India Calls Out China for Blocking UN Sanctions Against JeM Terrorist Abdul Rauf Azhar.

"The Odisha Millets Mission was launched by Government of Odisha in 2017 to revive millets in farms and on plates. It emerged from consultation between Government, Academia (NCDS) and Civil Society Organisations (RRA Network, ASHA Network and local NGOs)," said the state government.

It is the first of its kind of agriculture programme with a priority on increasing consumption in Odisha. The programme aims comprehensive revival of millets in farms and plates to promote climate resilient farming and contribute to addressing micronutrient deficiency.

Also Read | Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav Meets Congress President Sonia Gandhi To Fortify Opposition.

The programme is implemented through WSHGs/FPOs with the support of NGOs and research institutions with oversight from the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment. The programme is supported through State Plan, DMF and OMBADC.

"In the first phase of implementation (2017-18), the programme was operational in 30 blocks across seven districts (Gajapati, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nuapada, and Rayagada) and is expanded to another 35 blocks in four districts in to 55 blocks in 11 districts. In the second and third phase the programme reached out to 84 blocks in 15 districts."

"Currently, the Government of Odisha has its area of implementation from 84 blocks in 15 districts to 142 blocks in 19 Districts from year 2022-23 onwards," the government further added.

The state Cabinet Meeting held under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today, took 17 major decisions relating to the departments of Agriculture and Farmer's Empowerment, Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water, Planning and Convergence, Revenue and Disaster Management, Steel and Mines, and Water Resources.

Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra briefed about the decisions taken in the meeting.

He said, "The major decisions included Special Program for promotion of millets in tribal areas, For smooth implementation of the programme, the State Cabinet have approved an estimated budget of Rs. 2808.39 crore for six years (2021-22 to 2026-27 financial years)."

"Another decision regarding the execution of 4 pipe water supply projects in Dhenkanal district with the cost of Rs 501.85 crore, 3 pipe water supply projects in Kendrapara district with the cost of Rs 416.57 crore and execution of 2 pipe water supply projects in Balasore district with the cost of Rs 291.62 crore," he added.

"The financial bid for Khalpal in-stream storage structures across river Bramhani; community harnessing and harvesting of rainwater; cyclone resilient saline embankment projects, and construction of barrage cum bridge across rive Koel also got cabinet nod. Cabinet also approved the proposal for the creation of additional posts in Odisha Revenue Service group-B cadre." Mohapatra said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)