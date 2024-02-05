Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], February 4 (ANI): VK Pandian, Chairman 5T (Transformational Initiatives) and Nabin Odisha visited Puri district to review the progress of various developmental works and interacted with students and general public.

VK Pandian participated in the Nua-O Program being organised and interacted with students of all colleges of Puri. VK Pandian also discussed with the students on Nua-O program providing a platform for youngsters to showcase their talent and to help achieve overall personality development in addition to their academic achievements.

On the occasion, Pandian emphasized the students to work hard with self-confidence to achieve success in life and said that the college transformation projects in the district will be completed by March.

"Pandian reviewed the progress of 650 bedded Teaching Hospital, Puri at a cost of Rs 309 Crs. He directed the concerned officials to complete the work as per timeline. He also reviewed the progress of Konark Heritage Area Development Project at a cost of Rs 172 crores," Chief Minister office said.

He motivated the students to aim high and mentioned about the achievements of some prominent personalities from Puri district like Prasanna Kumar Hota , IAS, Retd. Health Secretary, Govt of India; Gopal Nanda, IPS, Ex - DG, Odisha Police; Kishore Jena, Athlete; Jayanti Behera, Paralympic athlete; Malay Kumar Mishra , IFS, Ambassador of India to the Republic of Hungary; Sudarshan Sahoo, Sculpture artist ; Sudarshan Pattnaik, sand artist and Dr Ashok Mohapatra, Ex-Director, AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

"So many role models have emerged from Puri district who have all been students from different Govt Schools and Colleges. They have achieved success because of hard work and determination," he said.

According to Odisha CMO, He also reviewed other major temple development projects - Loknath Temple, Puri at a cost of Rs 35.42 Crores; Maa Mangala Temple, Kakatpur at a cost of Rs 11.85 Crores; Alarnath Pitha, Brahmagiri at a cost of Rs 9.11 Crs; Siruli Mahaveer temple at a cost of 6.02 Crores; Baliharchandi temple at a cost of 5.41 Crores; Somnath temple, Nimapara at a cost of Rs 4.94 Crores etc.

He also interacted with the public at Bhudan Field, Talabania at Puri and received the grievances on various issues and assured early resolution. (ANI)

