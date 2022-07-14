Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 14 (ANI): Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra on Thursday reviewed the COVID-19 situation in a high-level meeting with senior government officials and District Collector and Municipal Commissioners.

During the review, Mahapatra directed Collectors and concerned departments to remain vigilant and take appropriate steps for the containment measures and to intensify the awareness and enforcement activities like wearing masks, avoiding the crowd, and maintenance of physical distance, said a press release.

Further, Mahapatra directed the Collector and Municipal Commissioners to vaccinate the 18-59 age group on campaign mode.

Medical colleges and district administrators were asked to have separate COVID-19 wards. They were also directed to be in all readiness for enhancing the number of beds as per requirement. (ANI)

