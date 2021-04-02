Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 2 [India] (ANI): Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra on Friday visited Kandhamal to review the progress of the construction of Medical College and Hospital in Phulbani.

The medical college at Phulbani will have 100 seats and a hospital with 500 beds. The project has been taken up at a cost of Rs 450 crores and is expected to be completed within 30 months.

The State Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had approved the proposal in December 2020 to set up a medical college in Phulbani.

On the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Mohapatra and 5T Secretary V K Pandian and Secretary Works Dr Kumar visited Kandhamal.

The Chief Secretary directed the district administration to provide all support especially the availability of construction material for timely completion of the project. He appreciated the beautiful location for the project and suggested that plantation be taken up in the adjacent hills and the water resources department plan for the drainage systems and water conservation structures.

The 5T Secretary suggested facilities for the attendants of the patients like accommodation and food facilities. He further suggested that doctors and staff staying on the campus should have a proper ecosystem for working and residential facilities for the families including recreational and sports activities.

"The traffic flows should be planned properly including the auto and taxi stands and alternative alignment for NH in front of the site to avoid accidents," he told officials.

The campus of the medical college will have facilities for 300 seated boys hostel, 150 seated girls hostel, 650 capacity auditorium, 100 seated resident doctors hostel, a quarter for doctors and staff, according to an official statement.

The high-level team, thereafter, visited the AJO Government high school and Government girls high school, Phulbani. Both the schools have been selected under the High School Transformative initiative as part of the Mo School campaign. (ANI)

