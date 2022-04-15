Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 15 (ANI): Following massive developmental interventions of the Government headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the state Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra on Friday visited different places in Naxal-affected Swabhiman Anchal and directed to intensify infrastructure and livelihood projects.

Mahapatra is on a two-day visit to the Malkangiri district.

The Chief Secretary reviewed the progress of the projects relating to horticulture, fishery, alternative livelihood for the inhabitants, enhancing the income of the farmers, improvement of quality health care in medical, functioning of education and hostel complex, growth of eco-tourism, irrigation, electrification, road connectivity to all villages and telecom connectivity.

Mahapatra gave instruction to intensify the infrastructure and livelihood activities in all Gram Panchayats and villages.

Seven tele towers are operating in the area. All households in nine Gram Panchayats of Swabhiman Anchal have been distributed mobile handsets. Around 99 per cent of the area has been made free of Naxal activities.

During his second day visit, Mahapatra witnessed the developmental works and interacted with people at several places at Chitrakonda. He further went to the Border Security Force (BSF) camp and interacted with officials.

He also discussed with people about road connectivity and service delivery in the area.

Earlier on the first day of his tour, Mahapatra looked into the high school transformation project in Madhusudan High school in Malkangiri's Motu village.

He also reviewed the progress of the under-construction bridge over the river Sabari connecting Odisha and Chattisgarh.

Chairman Zilla Parishad Smt Somari Tangulu, Additional District Magistrate, Birasen Pradhan, Project Director DRDA Balmukund Bhuyan, Divisional Forest Officer Pratap Kottapali along with senior district level officers of Malkangiri accompanied Chief Secretary on this visit. (ANI)

