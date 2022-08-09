Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], August 9 (ANI): The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha on Monday announced the results of class 12 Art and Vocational studies.

Eight schools in the state saw 100 per cent passing results.

"The Pass percentage in Art stream this year is 82.10 per cent and Eight schools have been recorded 100 per cent result," read an official statement.

A total of 1,71,288 students passed the exam under the Arts stream out of which 177 students secured more than 90 per cent marks.

"As many as 67,728 boys and 1,03,560 girls passed the examination. The pass percentage of boys and girls are 75.08 per cent and 87.45 per cent respectively," the statement added.

In Vocational Stream, 3991 students passed the examination out of which 8 students secured more than 90 per cent marks.

"70.35 per cent students passed the class 12 exams with vocational studies as their stream.

The total included 1982 boys and 2009 girls who passed the examination. The Pass percentage of boys and girls stood at 66.39 per cent and 74.73 per cent respectively. (ANI)

