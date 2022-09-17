Cuttack (Odisha) [India], September 17 (ANI): The Chief Justice of India Uday Umesh Lalit on Saturday inaugurated 34 paperless courts in Odisha.

Dr. Justice D.Y.Chandrachud, Judge, Supreme Court of India and Chairperson, e-Committee, Justice M.R.Shah, Judge, Supreme Court of India, Dr. Justice S. Muralidhar, Chief Justice, High Court of Orissa and Judges of High Court of Orissa also attended the event.

Dr.Justice S. Muralidhar, Chief Justice, High Court of Orissa talked about the digital ecosystem, e-filing, encounter, VWDC, E-payment of Court fees, paperless court, e-library, and highlighted the digitisation process in the High Court of Orissa.

CJI India spoke about technological advancements made in Judiciary which have made it possible for a person in Tiruchirappalli to file a case in Supreme Court without having to move physically to Delhi with the case record.

He put emphasis on the fact that the advances made by the High Court of Orissa are not singular but numerous. He also congratulated High Court in Orissa on the opening of a paperless court which would not only be effective but also save the environment.

"Odisha now under the leadership of Dr. Justice S Muralidhar has a monsoon of initiatives and a paperless Court would make the system more transparent, and accessible to lawyers and litigants. He expressed hope that the initiatives undertaken by the High Court of Orissa like the RRDC, digitisation, and the paperless court will be replicated by other High Courts", said Justice DY Chandrachud

The dignitaries and participants expressed hope that the establishment of the Paperless Court would go a long way in fulfilling the objective of speedy justice and also would go a long way in saving the environment. (ANI)

