Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 7 (ANI): The 38th High-Level Clearance Authority (HLCA) headed by Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi approved five investment projects in the state.

The approved projects are worth Rs 44,793.03 crore and thereby are expected to generate employment opportunities for 23,005 people. These projects are spanned across sectors such as refinery and petrochemicals, green energy equipment, biotechnology, steel, and chemicals.

This 38th HLCA meeting marks the first of the year 2025 and comes ahead of the much-anticipated Utkarsh Odisha 2025. The success of numerous roadshows organized by the state in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Singapore has resulted in significant investor interest, with several companies now looking to invest in Odisha.

As a direct outcome of these efforts, the state has approved these major projects at the beginning of the year, reflecting the growing confidence of businesses in Odisha's industrial landscape, , the release reads.

As per the release, the approved projects include a Rs 8,743 crore investment by Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Limited to set up a 4.00 MMT crude oil storage facility in Jajpur, expected to generate 5,130 jobs.

Inox Solar Limited will invest Rs 4,000 crore in Dhenkanal to establish a solar module and photovoltaic cell manufacturing unit with a capacity of 4.8 GW each creating 3,400 jobs.

ACME Cleantech Solutions Pvt. Ltd. plans to invest Rs 4,050.03 crore in Cuttack for a sustainable protein manufacturing plant focused on mushroom root fermentative protein, generating 3,475 jobs.

Tata Steel Limited will expand its operations with a Rs 26,175 crore investment in a 2.2 MTPA cold rolled and coated steel products facility and 2 MTPA plate mill in Jajpur, creating 8,000 jobs.

Himadri Green Technologies Innovation will invest Rs 1,825 crore in Cuttack to establish a facility for mineral oil and tire recycling products, generating 3,000 jobs.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Mohan Charan Majhi stated, "The approval of these big projects before Utkarsh Odisha 2025 is a clear sign of our state's growing industrial strength. These investments will create thousands of jobs and will directly benefit the people of Odisha. Our focus is to ensure that Odisha remains a top investment destination, driving progress and prosperity for our people."

The approved projects are spread across key districts like Jajpur, Dhenkanal, and Cuttack, helping to strengthen Odisha's industrial base. This HLCA meeting highlights the state's focus on innovation and sustainability, which will have a positive impact on the economy.

With these projects, Odisha is entering a new phase of industrial growth and further establishing itself as a major player in India's economic development. Utkarsh Odisha 2025 will continue to build on this momentum, focusing on innovation, sustainability, and job creation. (ANI)

