India News | Odisha CM Condoles Death of Ajit Jogi

Bhubaneswar, May 29 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Sarangi on Friday expressed grief at the demise of ex-CM of Chhattisgarh Ajit Jogi and said his contribution to public service will always be remembered.

Patnaik said he was deeply saddened over the death of the veteran leader.

Also Read | RBI Imposes Monetary Penalty of Rs 60 Lakh on Bharat Co-Operative Bank in Mumbai for Non-Compliance With Its Directions: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 29, 2020.

Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of veteran leader & former Chhattisgarh CM #AjitJogi. My thoughts & prayers are with the bereaved family, the chief minister tweeted.

Union Petroleum and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said Jogi was a popular leader who had made a significant contribution for the development of Chhattisgarh, of which he was the first chief minister.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Continues to Reel Under Heatwave Conditions, Etawah Hottest Place at 43.8 Degree Celsius.

Saddened to hear about the passing away of former CM of Chhattisgarh, Shri Ajit Jogi. A popular leader, he made a significant contribution towards the development of Chhattisgarh. I pray to the almighty to grant strength to his family to bear this loss, Pradhan tweeted.

Union Minister of State for MSME, Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Pratap Chandra Sarangi described Jogis death as a great loss for Chhattisgarh.

Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of former CM of Chhattisgarh Shri Ajit Jogi ji. Its a great loss for the state. My thoughts and prayers with his family and supporters. May lord Jagannath grant peace to the Departed soul and strength to the family to bear the loss, Sarangi said on Twitter.

Among others, state Congress president Niranjan Patnaik condoled the death of Jogi.

Heartfelt condolences on the demise of former Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh & venerated leader, Shri #AjitJogi. His lifelong contribution to public service will always be remembered by people. May his soul rest in peace, Patnaik wrote on Twitter.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)