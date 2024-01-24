Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], January 24 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik condoled the loss of lives in the road accident on National Highway 49 in Mayurbanj district on Wednesday.

At least six people died and nine were injured after a Jatra party truck overturned at Dharsuni ghat on NH-49 in Mayurbhanj earlier this morning.

The Chief Minister expressed anguish on Wednesday to the bereaved families and also announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 3 lakh each to the kin of the deceased in the accident.

CM Patnaik also directed authorities to ensure proper medical treatment for the injured and wished them a speedy recovery.

According to the police, the injured have been admitted to the Bangiriposi Community Health Centre in Baripada.

"The accident took place when the truck of a jatra (dance drama troupe) was on its way from Rairangpur to the Jaleswar area of Balasore district. The driver lost control of the vehicle at Duarsuni Ghat on National Highway 49 amid rains and met with an accident," Sujit Kumar Pradhan, the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Baripada town, said.

A team of fire officials carried out the rescue operations and rushed the injured to the hospital on time, Fire Officer Bhabendra Nath Dey said. (ANI)

