Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 2 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday congratulated West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, DMK chief MK Stalin, Assam Chief Minister Sarbanand Sonowal and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for their success in the recently concluded Assembly polls in four states.

In a series of tweets, he wished Trinamool suremo for her third consecutive term as Chief Minister and said under her leadership West Bengal will reach new heights.

"Heartiest congratulations Mamata Banerjee ji on Trinamool Congress winning the West Bengal Assembly Election for a third consecutive time. I am sure under your leadership the state will scale new heights. Best wishes," he tweeted.

He also extended his wishes to Kerala and Assam Chief Ministers for their parties victory in assembly election for second consecutive time.

"Congratulations Sarbanand Sonowal ji on your party winning the Assam Assembly Election for the second consecutive time. Wishing you all the best," he tweeted.

"Congratulations Pinarayi Vijayan ji on your party winning the Kerala Assembly Election for the second consecutive time. Best wishes," he said in another tweet.

Extending his good wishes to Stalin, he said: "Congratulations MK Stalin on DMK winning the Tamil Nadu Assembly Election. All the very best for a successful tenure."

As the counting for assembly elections in four states and one union territory is nearing the conclusion, the TMC in West Bengal, NDA in Assam and LDF in Kerala are poised to retain their governments in the states for one more term.

The prediction also makes it clear that The DMK-led alliance is going to defeat the ruling AIADMK and form the government in Tamil Nadu, while NR Congress-led NDA will form the government in Puducherry for the next term. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)