Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 1 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday gave Rs 2 lakh each as relief to the workers of Odisha rescued safely from the Uttarkashi Silkyara tunnel.

After reaching Bhubaneswar, the workers met CM Patnaik at his residence.

The Chief Minister congratulated them and inquired about their health condition. The workers also thanked Patnaik for his sympathy.

After relentless operation, spanning over two weeks, the rescuers, who camped at the tunnel site braving the icy chill of Uttarkashi, were brought out safely on Tuesday evening.

On November 12, a section of the tunnel, between 205 and 260 metres from the Silkyara side, collapsed. The workers, who were beyond the 260-metre mark at the time, were trapped, with their exit blocked.

Following their safe evacuation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the courage and patience of the trapped workers and their families, as well as the bravery and determination of the rescue personnel. (ANI)

