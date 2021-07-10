Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 10 (ANI): As part of the Odisha government's special COVID-19 package of Rs 1,690 crore for the poor, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Friday disbursed Rs 352 crore to 32 lakh workers engaged under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) in the state from April to June.

Each worker was given an extra amount of Rs 50 per day along with his or her wages, given under the MGNREGA, as a result of which an additional amount of up to Rs 4,500 for three months was paid.

Addressing the function through video conferencing Patnaik said, "There is always a special place in my heart for the poor and working for their welfare gives me satisfaction, I hope this financial assistance will help the workers."

Chief Minister directed the district administration to create more man-days at the district level and provide employment for the poor.

"During the last one year, the poorest of the poor have lost their livelihoods due to the lockdown, therefore state government had announced a special COVID assistance of Rs 1690 crore for farmers, labourers, dairy farmers street venders and other poor people of the state taking into account their livelihood."

Under MGNREGS state government has created 20 crore man-days last year and State Government had set the target to increase it to 25 crore by the end of the year, while this year it has created 7 crore man-days till now. (ANI)

