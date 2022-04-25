Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the inauguration of workshop on Municipal Governance and Development Methods

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], April 25 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday inaugurated a workshop on Municipal Governance and Development Methods for the newly elected Mayors and Chairperson.

"Take the lead and work hard to make your city better. Stay with people and work hard to solve their problems," Patnaik advised them.

Also Read | Gujarat Independent MLA Jignesh Mevani Rearrested for 'Assaulting' Policewoman After Getting Bail in Case Over Tweet Against PM Narendra Modi.

Informing that the various programmes of the state government for the betterment of the urban areas have gained national and international recognition today, the Chief Minister said that the "Jaga Mission" has become a model for the developing countries.

He also said that Odisha is the only state in the country to implement the Sujal Project to provide safe drinking water from tap.

Also Read | Kerala TET 2022 Admit Card Released at ktet.kerala.gov.in; Here's How to Download.

The Chief Minister focused on the State Government's flagship program like Jaga Mission, MUKTA, Sujal Yojana, Aahaar, Smart LED

Patnaik said that for the development of slums, the state government had launched the Jaga Mission with more emphasis on people than land, so far 1.75 lakh families have been given land rights while 585 slums have been converted into Adarsh Colony.

He also informed that, while cleaning drinking water is being provided in Puri through the Sujal Project, work is underway in 20 cities across the state.

The Chief Minister further stated that " MUKTA Yojana, which was launched for the city's poor and migrant workers during COVID pandemic, will continue and Rs 500 crore has been earmarked in the budget for this, The Chief Minister said that the program, which is run through Mission Shakti and the slum development association is very popular."

Considering that sanitation is the most important thing, he advised the ULB representatives to focus on cleanliness and waste management.

Chief Minister also congratulated the women representatives on their victory in the recent Municipal elections and advised them to do good deeds and to keep the faith of the people. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)