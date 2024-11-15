Bhubaneswar, Nov 15 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday laid the foundation stones for various projects worth Rs 1,535 crore for tribal development.

He also launched a portal on the Forest Rights Act as the state celebrated 'Jana Jatiya Gourav Divas' on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda.

Accompanied by union ministers Pralhad Venkatesh Joshi and Shripad Yesso Naik, Odisha's deputy chief minister K V Singh Deo, Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi, the chief minister inaugurated the portal and laid the foundation stones for various development projects.

He distributed habitat rights titles to seven Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) at a function held at Janata Maidan here.

Addressing the programme, he said tribals constitute 23 per cent of Odisha's population.

Majhi, who is also a tribal, said people belonging to 64 tribes and 13 Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) live in the state.

“We have launched projects aiming development of the 23 per cent of the population,” he said.

As part of the Jan Jatiya Gourav Divas celebration, the state government has organised gram sabhas in 7,667-gram panchayats to take the opinion of the tribal people before implementation of the Panchayats Extension of Scheduled Areas) Act, the chief minister said.

Majhi laid the foundation stones for a range of transformative projects, including the Janajati Heritage and Pride Building, the Janajati Language and Culture Institute.

These projects also include upgradation of schools, primary school hostels, and the State Tribal Museum, an official statement said.

These would pave the way for holistic development and empowerment of tribal communities, it said.

Alleging that the tribals were neglected and ignored during the previous BJD dispensation, he reaffirmed his government's commitment to improve education, health and livelihood opportunities for tribal communities.

The chief minister also launched two books dedicated to tribal heroes, including a special edition on Birsa Munda's life and art.

Addressing the state-level function, Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi outlined the government's initiatives, including solar electrification through the PM Janman Yojana, quality education through Eklavya Model Residential schools and overall empowerment of tribal regions.

Union Minister of State for Power, New and Renewable Energy Shripad Yesso Naik emphasised Birsa Munda's lasting legacy and underscored the significance of the Dharti Aaba Janajatiya Gram Utkarsh Yojana for the holistic development of tribal communities.

Odisha's ST, SC Development, Minority and Backward Classes Welfare Minister Nityananda Gond highlighted the 'Ulgulan' slogan of Birsa Munda and paid tribute to tribal icons.

A live connection to the national event in Bihar's Jamui enabled people to witness Prime Minister Narendra Modi's launch of the Dharti Aaba Janajatiya Gram Utkarsh Yojana.

As part of the celebrations, Odisha ministers and other dignitaries took part in programmes in various districts.

This was the first time that the state government decided to celebrate the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

Local MP and MLA graced the district-level celebrations.

