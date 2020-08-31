Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday launched two citizen-centric mobile phone applications- AMA SAHAR and SWACHHA SAHAR ODISHA at the Lok Seva Bhawan here on the occasion of Local Self Government Day.

With the launching of web app, the urban local bodies (ULBs) will be able to submit utilisation certificate online which will bring better fiscal management.

A Handbook on sanitation, which is a compendium of imported notifications, letters and guidelines issued by the Department was also released by the Chief Minister.

Addressing the occasion, Patnaik urged upon all urban local bodies (ULBs) to work dedicatedly to meet the growing aspirations of the people living in urban areas especially during this challenging pandemic days.

While taking pride in the achievement made by our local bodies in making the cities cleaner, the Chief Minister appreciated the efforts made by the ULBs in the management of solid and liquid waste. He also commended the sanitation warriors for their continuous and dedicated efforts during the pandemic.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister dedicated 100 Functional Micro Composite Centres and 50 Functional Material Recovery Facilities in the various urban local bodies of the state. He also laid the foundation stone for establishment of 51 Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant to ensure larger coverage of this facility across all cities and towns.

Patnaik felicitated all the best performing ULBs of the state in recent Swachha Sarbekhyan-2020 namely Berhampur Municipal Corporation, Paradeep Municipality, Joda Municipality, Kotpad NAC, Barbil Municipality, Dhenkanal Municipality, Rajgangpur Municipality, Byasanagar Municipality and Choudwar Municipality. (ANI)

