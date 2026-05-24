India News | Odisha CM Majhi Assures Full Support for Industry Growth, Employment

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 24 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday visited Trimetro Garments, an EPIC Group company, at the IDCO Industrial Estate in Khordha.

During his meeting, he interacted with management officials and workers, assuring full government support for industrial growth and employment generation in the state.

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In a post on X, Odisha Chief Minister said the state government is committed to promoting industrial development and generating large-scale employment opportunities for local youth.

He made the remarks after visiting two major industrial units, 'Trimetro Garments' and 'Andron Systems', in Khordha district and interacting with their teams and employees. He highlighted that the textile sector is helping place Odisha on the global fashion map, while advanced drone technology being developed in the state is contributing to national defence and security, reflecting Odisha's growing industrialisation.

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The post reads "Our government is committed to industrial development in Odisha and creating extensive employment opportunities for the local youth. Today, in Khordha district, I visited two major industrial establishments, 'Trimetro Garments' and 'Andron Systems', and held direct discussions with the operating teams and employees."

He further added that "The textile industry, which is placing Odisha on the global fashion map, and the development of cutting-edge drone technology that strengthens the nation's security in the defence sector, showcase the blueprint of our state's prosperous industrialisation."

The Chief Minister said that large industrial establishments are creating a new atmosphere of self-reliance in Odisha. He stated that the government's clear objective is to ensure that talented youth of the state no longer have to leave their families and home state in search of livelihood in other states. He added that efforts are being made to provide young people with opportunities for respectable and high-quality employment within Odisha itself. (ANI)

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