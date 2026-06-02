India News | Odisha CM Majhi Holds 18th Public Grievance Hearing; 96% of Complaints Resolved So Far

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 2 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi conducted the 18th edition of the Chief Minister's Public Grievance Hearing Programme at the Grievance Cell in Unit-II in Bhubaneswar.

Thirteen senior ministers, along with senior bureaucrats and departmental officials, joined the Chief Minister in hearing public grievances on Monday.

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Addressing the media persons, the CM said that the grievance redressal mechanism has become an integral part of Odisha's administrative system over the past two years.

He noted that the initiative has significantly improved access to government services and strengthened public confidence in the administration.

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In a post on X on Monday, he wrote, "We are committed to bridging the gap between the government and the people, bringing the system directly to you in a straightforward manner. The grievance redressal process in our government has been made more swift and simplified. Through public hearings, we are continuously working to reduce the distance between the administration and the people, bringing the system closer to you."

https://x.com/MohanMOdisha/status/2061387801061630297

According to the Chief Minister's Office, the CM highlighted that district-level grievance hearings conducted by Collectors, Superintendents of Police, and officials at block and tehsil levels have become a regular feature. As of April 2026, around 2.40 lakh grievances had been heard at the district level, with 92 per cent resolved.

During the programme, Majhi first met around 30 specially-abled persons and people suffering from critical illnesses, listened to their problems and directed officials to take immediate action on their petitions.

Under the Single Window System, the Chief Minister approved Rs 3.60 lakh in medical assistance for 13 complainants suffering from various illnesses.

More than 600 grievances were received through both online and offline modes during the latest hearing.

Officials informed that of the 14,651 grievances received directly during the previous 17 grievance hearing sessions, 14,046 complaints--about 96 per cent--have been resolved.

The Chief Minister said the programme would be expanded further after the summer season, with grievance hearings planned in different districts across Odisha so that people from remote areas would not have to travel to Bhubaneswar to present their concerns.

He added that the administration would continue to reach out directly to citizens and address their issues at the grassroots level.

Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, along with 12 other ministers, senior officials, including Additional Chief Secretary Hemant Sharma and Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Saswata Mishra, participated in the grievance redressal exercise. (ANI)

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