Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 6 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, along with his wife Priyanka on Sunday offered prayers at the Ram Temple in Bhubaneswar on the occasion of Ram Navami.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, along with other party leaders, joined the Shobha yatra being taken out on the occasion of Ram Navami in Odisha's Sambalpur.

Navratri, which means 'nine nights' in Sanskrit, is a Hindu festival celebrating Goddess Durga and her nine avatars, known collectively as Navdurga.

Hindus observe four Navratris throughout the year, but only two- Chaitra Navratri and Shardiya Navratri--are widely celebrated, as they coincide with the changing of the seasons. In India, Navratri is celebrated in various forms and traditions.

The nine-day festival, also known as Ram Navratri, concludes on Ram Navami, which marks the birthday of Lord Ram. Throughout the festival, all nine days are devoted to honouring the nine incarnations of the goddess 'Shakti.'

The festival is celebrated with great devotion across India, with rituals and prayers honouring the goddess in her various forms.

Chaitra Navratri, or Vasant Navratri, is celebrated during the spring season in India. It is considered to be an important nine-day celebration for the Hindu community. (ANI)

