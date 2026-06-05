India News | Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi Inaugurates BRICS Disaster Risk Reduction Meeting in Puri

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 5 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated the BRICS Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group (DRRG) Technical Meeting in the holy city of Puri, reaffirming Odisha's commitment to disaster resilience, climate adaptation and sustainable development while calling for enhanced international and inter-state cooperation to address the growing challenges posed by climate change and natural disasters.

Welcoming delegates, experts and representatives from BRICS nations on Thursday (June 4), the Chief Minister described the gathering as a significant platform for advancing global disaster risk reduction efforts. He highlighted that the meeting's theme, "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability," reflects the urgent priorities of the international community in safeguarding lives, livelihoods and future generations through greater cooperation.

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Addressing the session, Majhi emphasised that disaster risk reduction is no longer a standalone sectoral concern but a cornerstone of sustainable development, economic stability and human security. He noted that climate change, rapid urbanisation and environmental degradation are increasing both the frequency and intensity of disasters across the world, demanding stronger preparedness and coordinated action.

The Chief Minister highlighted Odisha's globally acknowledged disaster management model, built on the guiding principle of "Zero Casualty." He stated that the state has consistently strengthened its disaster preparedness architecture through evidence-based planning, advanced early warning systems, resilient infrastructure, institutional capacity building and inclusive governance mechanisms.

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Referring to Odisha's vulnerability to cyclones, heatwaves, lightning strikes, coastal erosion and emerging climate-induced urban risks, CM Majhi stressed the need for continuous innovation and investment in resilience-building measures.

"Odisha's journey demonstrates that preparedness, strong institutions and community participation can significantly reduce disaster impacts. However, future challenges will require even greater efforts, stronger partnerships and enhanced technological capabilities," he said.

The Chief Minister acknowledged the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in placing disaster risk reduction at the centre of India's development agenda. He noted that the Prime Minister's Ten-Point Agenda for Disaster Risk Reduction provides a comprehensive framework focused on resilience, preparedness, technology adoption, risk-informed development and international cooperation.

CM Majhi stated that Odisha remains committed to translating this national vision into practical outcomes by strengthening disaster management systems, resilient infrastructure and community preparedness initiatives across the state.

Highlighting the role of resilient infrastructure in disaster risk reduction, CM Majhi announced that the recently approved 160-kilometre Greenfield Coastal Highway from Rameswar to Paradeep via Konark, with an estimated investment of Rs. 8,301 crore, will significantly strengthen Odisha's disaster preparedness and response capabilities.

The project is expected to provide a robust alternative transportation corridor along Odisha's cyclone-prone coastline, enabling faster mass evacuations during severe weather events, ensuring uninterrupted supply chains and facilitating rapid emergency response and relief operations.

The Chief Minister noted that the project complements other transformative infrastructure initiatives approved for Odisha, including the Capital Region Ring Road (CRRR) project spanning 111 kilometres with an estimated investment of Rs. 8,307 crore and the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack-Puri-Paradeep Economic Region (BCPPER) project, supported by NITI Aayog with Rs. 5,000 crore in central assistance.

He stated that these projects will contribute not only to economic growth but also to long-term disaster resilience and climate adaptation. (ANI)

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