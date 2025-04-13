Puri (Odisha) [India], April 13 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi offered prayers at the Jagannath Temple in Puri on Sunday.

Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari and Minister Prithviraj Harichandan accompanied the Chief Minister.

Speaking to ANI, CM Majhi said that they prayed to the God for the prosperity of the people of Odisha.

"Today is a holy day. The darshan of Mahaprabhu Jagannath went well. We also inaugurated the Odia calendar 2025-26. We prayed to Mahaprabhu for the prosperity of the people of Odisha..." the Chief Minister told ANI.

Earlier on Friday, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi asserted that a new feather was added to Odisha's development story after the launch of 'Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana' in the state.

Highlighting the benefits of the scheme, Odisha CM Said, "From today onwards, beneficiaries of Odisha will get a free healthcare facility. Odia people residing outside the state will also get the benefit. They can avail themselves of the facility in the hospitals outside the state."

Union Health Minister and BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda launched the 'Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana', 'Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana' and 'Ayushman Vaya Vandana Yojana' in the presence of Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in Cuttack on Friday.

In reference to the BJP government in the state and the Centre, Odisha CM said that the state is now moving fast with a double-engine government.

He stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ayushman Bharat scheme is benefiting people across the nation, especially the poor and underprivileged sections.

Majhi informed that more than 4,000 doctors have been appointed under the current administration and 5,000 more appointments are under process. He underlined the commitment of the state government to strengthen health infrastructure in the state and stated its aim to establish a medical college in all the districts of the state.

On this occasion, Odisha Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling highlighted that "3.50 Cr people of the state will get health insurance cards under Ayushman Bharat & Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana and 23 lakhs elderly people in Odisha will also benefit under the Vaya Vandana Yojana."

"Thanks to PM Modi and Health Minister for the historic rollout of the scheme," he added.

During the event, JP Nadda and CM Majhi distributed co-branded cards of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri - Jan Arogya Yojana and Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana in Cuttack today. The Ayushman Vaya Vandana Yojana was also launched during the event. (ANI)

