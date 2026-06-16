India News | Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi Receives Grand Welcome in Puri Following 'Dham' Title Removal from Digha Temple

Puri (Odisha) [India], June 16 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi was accorded a grand public reception at the Puri Town Hall by the 'Shri Jagannath Bhakta Seba Sansthan' for his successful intervention in safeguarding Jagannath culture and Odia identity.

According to the release from the Chief Minister's Office, the felicitation follows a major diplomatic success where the West Bengal government agreed to completely remove the word "Dham" from the newly constructed Jagannath Temple in Digha, West Bengal.

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A release from the Chief Minister's Office stated that the controversy over the use of "Dham" for the Digha temple had hurt the spiritual sentiments of the people of Odisha. Following strong intervention by the Odisha Government, Puri MP Sambit Patra coordinated with the newly elected West Bengal Chief Minister, Suvendu Adhikari, who gracefully agreed to withdraw the title to respect the sentiments of devotees.

Speaking at the event, CM Majhi emphasised that according to Sanatan culture and scriptures, Puri is the one and only 'Shri Jagannath Dham' in the world.

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In an emotional address, the Chief Minister stated, "In Odisha, the Chief Minister is not the ruler; Mahaprabhu (Lord Jagannath) Himself is the true King." He added that his position is a medium for public service, not power.

The release stated that the CM reiterated his government's focus on Odia identity (Odia Asmita), highlighting immediate actions taken upon forming the government, such as opening all four gates of the Puri temple, starting the inventory of the Ratna Bhandar, and launching the 'Shri Jagannath Darshan Yojana' for poor and senior citizens.

The event was attended by prominent seers, temple servitors (Sebayats), Puri MP Sambit Patra, and several local MLAs, who all praised the Chief Minister as a protector of cultural identity, the release stated.

Meanwhile, Servitors (sevayats) of the Jagannath Temple in Puri organised a civic reception ceremony (Nagarik Abhinandan Samaroh) in honour of Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi for his efforts in securing the removal of the word "Dham" from the Jagannath Temple in Digha, West Bengal.

The ceremony was organised as a token of gratitude for the Chief Minister's intervention on the issue. The event was attended by Jagannath temple servitors, saints and religious leaders.

BJP MP Sambit Patra welcomed the removal of the word "Dham" from the Digha temple and thanked West Bengal Leader Suvendu Adhikari for accepting the request conveyed by the Odisha government.

Patra said the use of the term "Jagannath Dham" for the Digha temple had become a matter of concern for Odias and devotees of Lord Jagannath, as Puri is regarded as the principal seat of Jagannath worship.

According to Patra, CM Majhi had earlier written to the West Bengal government seeking the removal of the word, but the request was not accepted at the time.

He said the issue was revisited after Majhi sent another letter following the change in the West Bengal government and requested that the designation be withdrawn.

Patra said the decision to remove the word "Dham" had brought satisfaction among devotees, residents of Puri and followers of Sanatan Dharma.

Describing the development as a mark of respect for the religious sentiments associated with Lord Jagannath and the centuries-old traditions of Puri, the BJP MP said the issue had remained sensitive for devotees for a long time.

Patra further said that a similar civic reception would be organised for Suvendu Adhikari whenever he visits Odisha in recognition of his role in resolving the matter. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)