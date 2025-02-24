Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 24 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi visited Ayodhya to have darshan of Lord Ram. Majhi expressed his gratitude for the opportunity, as he had wished to visit for a long time.

Speaking to ANI about his visit, Majhi expressed deep gratitude for the opportunity to have darshan after having long wished to do so.

"I am very fortunate that I had the grand and divine darshan of Ramlalla ji yesterday evening. I wanted to have darshan for a long time, but I could not come. Today, as the Chief Minister of Odisha, I have got the great fortune of having the darshan of the Lord," Majhi said.

The Odisha CM further highlighted his vision for the development of Odisha, pledging to work towards its progress.

"Certainly, my resolution is to take Odisha forward, to make Odisha prosperous. I have prayed before Prabhu Ji that Odisha should become a new Odisha, a prosperous Odisha," he added.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Monday criticised the opposition for making "derogatory remarks" about the ongoing Maha Kumbh 2025, stating that such comments were an insult to Hindu culture and Indian traditions.

Speaking to ANI, Maurya said, "The Maha Kumbh is a divine and grand event that has been a symbol of spiritual progress. However, the opposition, including the Samajwadi Party (SP), Trinamool Congress (TMC), and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), have made irresponsible remarks against it. Such statements are not just an insult to the Maha Kumbh but also India and its culture."

He also took a sharp jibe at SP chief Akhilesh Yadav over his criticism of the government's handling of employment.

"Akhilesh Yadav is calling it a complete failure, alleging that youth are not getting employment. But if anyone is most unemployed, it is the hooligans of the Samajwadi Party criminals, mafia, and rioters. The SP has never been concerned about the unemployed," he told ANI. (ANI)

