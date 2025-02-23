Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh), February 23 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi attended Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj and took dip at the 'Triveni Sangam' along with his family. Majhi spoke to the media regarding his experience of Mahakumbh 2025 and stated that he is fortunate to come to Prayagraj and added that he prayed for the prosperity of the country. He also thanked the state government and CM Yogi Adityanath for the arrangements.

"I feel fortunate to be here...I took a holy dip and offered prayers...I prayed for the peace and prosperity of the state and the country...I want to thank and congratulate UP CM Yogi Adityanath and the state government for the arrangements...", CM Majhi said to ANI on Sunday.

Also Read | Punjab: 2 Babbar Khalsa International Operatives With Links to Pakistan-Based Terrorist Harwinder Singh Rinda Arrested.

While addressing a gathering in Prayagraj, UP CM Yogi Adityanath stated that 62 crore people from all over the world have taken a dip at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj. CM Yogi added that at Mahakumbh has become a medium to show gratitude towards one's heritage, culture and religion.

"Today, the total number of people who took the holy dip in Mahakumbh is going to cross the mark of 62 crore people. Now imagine, in this whole which religion or community exists where under a limited time period, the followers are coming to a place. Mahakumbh has become a medium to show gratitude towards one's heritage, culture and religion...Almost every family has become a part of this event...", CM Yogi said.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 24 February 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

A lot of big names including President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath along with his whole cabinet, defence minister Rajnath Singh, home minister Amit Shah and other big leaders and CM of various states have visited the Mahakumbh 2025 so far.

On the other hand, several film stars such as Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannah Bhatia, Nimrat Kaur and others have taken holy dip at the Triveni Sangam. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)