Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], March 3 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Manjhi on Monday, along with Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan, heard the grievances of the people.

Manjhi said that 1,000 people's grievances were heard and further stated that success had been recorded in disposing of the cases and providing justice to the people.

Also Read | Ghaziabad Horror: 4 Men Break Into House, Sedate Owner and Mutilate His Private Parts; Motive Remains Unclear.

"We are listening to the public grievances of 1000 people every day... We are having success in disposing of cases and providing justice to the people..."

The CM also stated that a single-window system had been established for specially abled people who came for treatment, the expenses of which would be borne by the government.

Also Read | None Should Be Excluded From Judicial Service Due to Disability, Says Supreme Court.

"Today, we have established a single-window system for especially abled people who are coming for treatment--the expenditure will be borne by the government... Whoever will come, we are here to solve their issues, and I'll continue to monitor how our policies are going on and about its implementation..." he further stated.

Taking to social media X, the CMO, in a post, wrote that assistance of Rs 1 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund was provided to a local who suffered from spinal problems.

"The Chief Minister is immediately resolving the grievances of the people. Hemant Sahu of Nimapada, who fell from the roof and was seriously injured, and Bichir Paikaraya of Nirakarpur, who is suffering from spinal problems, expressed their problems at the Chief Minister's Grievance Hearing Program. Taking immediate steps, the Chief Minister approved an assistance of Rs 1 lakh each from the "Chief Minister's Relief Fund," the post read.

Earlier in the day, the state's nine-day long Subhadra Shakti Mela concluded successfully at the Janta Maidan in Bhubaneswar and achieved a milestone with business transactions exceeding Rs five crore rupees and a footfall of eight lakh visitors. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)