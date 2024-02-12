Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], February 11 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday announced a financial assistance package amounting to Rs 150 crore for 9 lakh kendu leaf pluckers and binders in the state.

A 50 per cent bonus will be given to kendu leaf pluckers during the crop season of this year. The bonus, which is two times more than last year, will be deposited in their bank accounts, said officials.

It will come into effect during the season, starting in April.

The Chief Minister also announced a 10 per cent incentive for binders and temporary workers. The temporary workers will get additional work for another month, they said.

The temporary workers can avail themselves of the benefits of social security schemes until the age of 62, which was earlier capped at 60.

Moreover, the state government has decided to pay an assistance of Rs 25,000 for the marriage of a daughter of a kendu leaf worker. One worker can avail of the benefit for a maximum of two daughters. (ANI)

