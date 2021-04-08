Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 8 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik felicitated National record holder and Odisha's cycling sensation, Swasti Singh for her outstanding achievements in cycling.

The felicitation ceremony was held at Naveen Niwas on Wednesday

Congratulating Swasti on her achievements Chief Minister Patnaik said, "Her achievement is an inspiration for many young and aspiring cyclists of our country, especially women, who will emulate her path of strive and success. We are immensely proud of her. She has the potential to rise to be one of the Cycling superstars."

Chief Minister also handed over a cheque of Rs 2 lakhs as a financial incentive for her achievements.

Swasti thanked the Chief Minister for the appreciation and support. She is currently training at the National Cycling Academy in New Delhi.

Swasti is a rising star for Odisha Sports. She clinched two gold and one silver medal in cycling in Khelo India Youth Games 2020, Guwahati.

Recently, she won gold in the 3000 metre "Individual Pursuit" category, setting a new national record of 4:05:547 seconds and another gold medal in the 60 km "Road Mass Start" at the 25th National Road Cycling Championship held in Navi Mumbai.

At the 72nd National Track Cycling Championship held at Osmania University, Hyderabad, Swasti bagged a silver medal each in the 10-kilometre Scratch Race and 20-kilometre Point Race. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)