New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) BJD supremo and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday along with his party MPs met President-elect Droupadi Murmu here and congratulated her on winning the election.

Murmu hails from Odisha and was also a minister in the BJD-BJP alliance government in the state. She will take oath as the 15th President of India on Monday.

Also Read | Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Announces Rs 20,000 Monthly Scholarship for CBSE Class 10 Topper Anjali Yadav.

Patnaik congratulated Murmu on her thumping victory in the presidential election and wished her all the best, BJD MP Sasmit Patra, who accompanied him, said.

The president-elect also conveyed her thanks to Patnaik for extending support to her candidature.

Also Read | Punjab Police Bust Interstate Drug Smuggling Racket; Three Arrested for Transporting 8 Kg Opium Through Ambulance.

Describing her as the daughter of Odisha, Patnaik said Murmu's win in the election was a very proud moment for everyone in the state, the chief minister said

Wishing Murmu the very best for her tenure ahead, Patnaik termed her journey from a humble beginning to becoming the first citizen of the country inspiring and a shining example of women empowerment.

Murmu won the presidential election against joint Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha after securing 64 per cent votes. BJD was the first non-NDA party to announce its support for Murmu's candidature.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)