Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], October 15 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has decided not to celebrate his birthday on Saturday in view of the COVID-19 situation.

The Chief Minister said that he was always indebted to the people of Odisha for their love, good wishes and blessings.

"It has been two-and-a-half year since people have been facing a hard time due to COVID. So, it will be a great pleasure for me if the well-wishers instead of visiting my residence perform the great deeds such as helping the families of those who died due to COVID-19 and blood donation," Patnaik said in a statement.

Last year also, Patnaik had decided not to celebrate his birthday in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and asked his supporters and Biju Janata Dal workers to help the needy and donate plasma on the occasion instead. (ANI)

