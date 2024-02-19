New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik laid the foundation stone on Monday for the transformation work of Dr Harekrushna Mahtab State Library in Bhubaneswar on Monday.

The transformation work will be carried out jointly by the Department of Culture, Government of Odisha, and Odisha Mining Corporation Limited (OMC). In addition to this, the official inauguration of a library honoring the legacy of Santhakabi Bhimabhoi will take place within the Integrated Public Service Center (IPSC) in Bapuji Nagar, the Chief Minister's office said in a press release.

Also Read | Earthquake in Ladakh: Quake of 5.2 Magnitude Hits Kargil, No Report of Damage.

Established in 1967 as the cornerstone of literary enlightenment, the State Library embarked on a journey to nurture knowledge and inspire generations. On August 15, 1987, it was re-named as the Dr Harekrishna Mahatab State Library. Since then, the Dr Harekrishna Mahtab State Library has served as a vital knowledge center for students, the public, and every segment of society over the years. The library has played an instrumental role in facilitating academic endeavors, catering to a diverse audience spanning students to researchers.

"As part of the transformation plan, various facilities will be available within the library. Aahar Kendra and Mission Shakti Cafes will offer a diverse range of delicious meals and snacks to the visitors to the library. The upgraded facilities include specially-abled accessible toilets, multilingual sections, engaging children's reading areas, tranquil study spaces, window seating space, and a state-of-the-art conference facility, comfortable lounge areas, quiet reading rooms, reading pods and book stacks halls," the Chief Minister's office further said.

Also Read | Yemen’s Houthis Launch Missile Attack on Ship As Crew Abandons It in Gulf of Aden.

Moreover, the integration of essential amenities such as water dispensers, emergency services, and seamless Wi-Fi connectivity underscores a commitment to cultivating an environment conducive to visitors, it said.

In addition to the aforementioned facilities, the transformed library will feature seating arrangements accommodating up to 500 individuals simultaneously. Furthermore, the implementation of a digitization and automation drive will enable access to the library's existing collection of books online, ensuring that readers can conveniently explore literary treasures on the go.

"With the introduction of climate-controlled chambers and premium drinking water facilities, the refurbished library is poised to emerge as a beacon of intellectual enlightenment, fostering a culture of learning and innovation for generations to come," the CMO added.

Simultaneously, the inauguration of the Santhakabi Bhimabhoi Library at the Integrated Public Service Center (IPSC) at Bapujinagar by the Department of Culture, Government of Odisha, and Odisha Mining Corporation Limited (OMC) signifies a pivotal step towards democratizing access to literary resources.

Equipped with amenities such as Aahar Kendra, Wi-Fi connectivity, surveillance systems, and comfortable reading rooms. This new addition not only enriches the cultural landscape of the city but also provides a vital hub for knowledge of dissemination and community engagement.

Among others, Minister Ashok Chandra Panda, MLAs Ananta Narayan Jena and Susanta Rout, Secretary Odia language, literature and culture Sujata Rout Kartikeya and Director Dilip Routray were present on the occasion. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)