Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 23 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday presided over the ground-breaking ceremony for Aditya Alumina Refinery (HINDALCO) and Apparel Unit to be setup by Utkal Alumina Social Welfare Foundation.

While the Alumina Refinery is coming up at Kansariguda, the Apparel complex will be set in Phulujuba village, both in Rayagada district, read a press statement from the Odisha Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Joining the bhumi pujan of both the projects on virtual platform, the Chief Minister said that this is not just an industrial milestone; it's a testament to the untapped potential that lies within our state's natural resources.

He said that the project signifies the beginning of a new chapter in our State's industrial landscape.

With this, he said, Odisha has once again proved its mettle as a preferable destination for investment in manufacturing.

The CM thanked the Aditya Birla Group for choosing Rayagada District for their industrial ventures.

He further said that the alumina refinery, with an investment of Rs 8000 Crore, will significantly contribute to our state's economy by adding a substantial 2 million tons per annum of refined alumina from bauxite ore.

He expressed happiness for the group is also setting up an apparel manufacturing unit in addition to the alumina refinery in Rayagada.

He assured that Team Odisha will ensure the smooth implementation of this project through its 5T initiative.

The Chief Minister thanked the people of Rayagada for their support for the industrial projects. He said that both the projects will bring prosperity to Rayagada district and the district will be a bright spot in the industrial map of India.

It may be mentioned here that on October 5, an agreement in the form of a Memorandum of Understanding was formalized with Hindalco Industries Limited to establish a long-term linkage for raw materials for the HINDALCO Alumina Refinery at Kanshariguda, Rayagada.

Odisha, the pioneering state in the mineral-based industries has further bolstered its economic profile with the establishment of an Alumina Refinery by Hindalco Industries.

In addition, Aditya Birla Group has committed to set up an apparel manufacturing unit at Phulujuba village in Rayagada with a capacity to manufacture 36 lakh shirts annually. This facility will create employment opportunities for 3000 local youth. Importantly, this initiative focuses on maximizing the participation of women in the workforce, contributing to the empowerment of Rayagada's local communities.

Industries Minister Pratap Dev, ST SC Development Minister Jagannath Saraka and 5T Chairman VK Pandian were present. Koraput MP, and MLAs of Rayagada district were also present. Hindalco MD Satish Pai and many others joined the programme. Industries Principal Secretary Hemant Sharma delivered the welcome address. (ANI)

