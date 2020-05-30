India News | Odisha CM Sings 'Bande Utkal Janani' to Express Respect for COVID-19 Frontline Workers

Bhubaneswar (Odisha)/Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday sang 'Bande Utkala Janani', a patriotic Odia song, to express respect and gratitude for the COVID-19 frontline workers.

He sang the song at his residence for doctors, nurses, police personnel and others who are playing a key role in combating COVID-19.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also joined people from Odisha in singing the song from his Delhi residence.

Patnaik had on Friday sought the cooperation of Pradhan for singing 'Bande Utkal Janani', to boost the morale of Odisha's COVID-19 warriors.

"Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik spoke to Union Minister of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Steel, Dharmendra Pradhan and sought his cooperation on singing of Bande Utkal Janani at 5:30 pm on May 30 to boost the morale of Odisha COVID Warriors," Odisha CMO tweeted on Friday.

The Chief Minister had on Thursday urged the people of the state and the Odia population across the world to sing the song on May 30 at 5:30 pm.

In the video message, Patnaik, while speaking in Odia, had outlined how several countries regardless of their economic strength have faced difficult situations due to the coronavirus crisis.

"When Odisha started its war against COVID-19, ensuring the safety of 4.5 crore people of this state was my sole priority. Be it any policy or action we initiated at the time, well being of my dear citizens was the only concern," said the Chief Minister.

Patnaik had on April 21, announced that Rs 50 lakh will be given to all healthcare personnel who lose their lives in the fight against COVID-19.

The state has recorded 1,723 confirmed cases and seven fatalities for coronavirus, as per the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

