Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], February 22 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi held a telephonic discussion with Nepal's Foreign Trade Minister, Dr Arju Rana Deuba, regarding the KITT University incident, assuring strict action against those responsible.

He reaffirmed the Odisha government's commitment to restoring students' trust and ensuring their safety.

"Nepali students are like our own children. They will study here with full dignity and security," the Chief Minister said. He emphasized that the state government is closely monitoring the situation and taking all necessary measures to rebuild students' confidence.

Following the discussion, senior officials from the Nepal Embassy, Naveen Raj Adhikari and Sanjeev Sharma Das, met CM Majhi at Lok Seva Bhavan to further discuss the issue.

During the meeting, CM Majhi informed the officials that ten individuals had been arrested in connection with the incident. He assured them that strict legal action would be taken against all those involved. He also stated that the government has taken all necessary steps to restore the educational environment at KITT University.

The Nepalese officials expressed satisfaction over the Odisha government's swift response, stating that it had reassured both the Nepali students and their parents. On behalf of the Nepalese government, they conveyed their gratitude to CM Majhi and the Odisha administration.

"The bond between Nepal and Odisha is deep-rooted and historic, and we are confident that this relationship will remain strong," they stated.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja and Additional Chief Secretary to the CM, Nikunj Bihari Dhal.

On February 16, the third-year BTech student was found dead in her hostel room, following which Nepali students staged a protest claiming that she was harassed by her fellow student and the college didn't act despite multiple complaints.

An accused student, identified by police as Advik Srivastava, was arrested on February 17 and sent to judicial custody on the same day, as per a press statement by Police Commissionerate, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack.

Following the death, students, particularly of Nepali origin, took to the streets demanding arrest of the boy responsible for abusing the girl leading to her suicide. (ANI)

