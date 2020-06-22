Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 22 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday thanked Supreme Court for granting permission to conduct Rath Yatra and said that the State Government and Sree Jagannath Temple Administration is fully prepared to hold Yatra.

"I thank the Supreme Court for granting permission to conduct Rath Yatra. I also thank the Central Government for their cooperation. Odisha Govt and Sree Jagannath Temple Administration is fully prepared to hold Rath Yatra," he said.

CM Patnaik said that ministers will be in Puri for smooth Rath Yatra.

"Holding Rath Yatra during the times of COVID-19 is extremely challenging. Three ministers will be in Puri for smooth conduct of Rath Yatra. We have to be extremely careful during Rath Yatra till Niladri Bije (religious leaders carrying the idol of the Jagannath Temple deity on a procession around the temple). I hope all participants who are part of the yatra obey the COVID-19 guidelines," he said.

"The world will be looking at us. We need to maintain discipline and social distancing and set an example for the world," he added.

Meanwhile, the complete shutdown has been imposed in Puri district from 9 pm today till 2 pm Wednesday, said Odisha DGP Abhay.

The Supreme Court on Monday modified its earlier order and allowed the annual Jagannath Rath Yatra in Odisha's Puri to be held with the coordination of the Temple committee, State and Central government without compromising with the health issue pertaining to COVID-19.

SC had earlier stayed the annual Rath Yatra at Jagannath Temple in Puri, which is slated to be held on June 23, and all activities related to the gathering in view of the coronavirus pandemic this year. (ANI)

