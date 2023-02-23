Puri, Feb 23 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday unveiled a 15-foot-high statue of social reformer and educationist Utkalmani Gopabandhu Dash at his birthplace in Suando village of Puri district, besides inaugurating a museum there in his memory.

Describing him as a 'Yug Purush' (great man of his era), Patnaik said Dash's contributions for the welfare of Odisha will be remembered for time immemorial.

The CM, on the occasion, visited all rooms of Suando Peeth, the ancestral home of Dash which has been transformed into a museum by the state government at an investment of Rs 25 crore.

He also inaugurated a Shiva temple and a pond at the village, where work to build a circular road and an information centre is underway.

Addressing a function, Patnaik said, "People of Odisha will remain indebted to Gopabandhu. Sacrifices made by him and other heroes, including Utkal Gourav Madhusudan Das, Vyasa Kabi Fakir Mohan Senapati, Swabhab Kabi Gangadhar Meher, Shaheed Laxman Naik, will always be remembered. They have brought glory to the state."

Dash has been rightly given the title 'utkalmani' as he happens to be the gem of Odisha, Patnaik noted.

"Pleasure is nothing, sacrifice is great, service is best – this was the motto of Gopabandhu. He will continue to inspire us," Patnaik added.

Among others, Dhirendra Kumar Dash, the grandson of the legendary leader, attended the programme.

