Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], February 19 (ANI): Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi urged Nepali students to return to the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) campus in (KIIT) campus and resume their studies.

A statement issued by the chief minister's office said, "Chief Minister Shri Mohan Charan Majhi spoke with Nepali Counsellors Shri Sanjeeb Das Sharma and Navin Raj Adhikari, assuring them that justice will be served in the case of the deceased KIIT student, Prakriti. He also assured that peace and normalcy would be restored on the KIIT campus. The CM urged Nepali students to return to campus and resume their studies."

"A discussion was held at the State Guest House with officials from Nepal, attended by Hon'ble Ministers Shri Mukesh Mahaling and Shri Suryabanshi Suraj, along with Chief Secretary Shri Manoj Ahuja, to ensure the restoration of normalcy at KIIT. Additionally, the Foreign Minister of Nepal Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba spoke with Shri Suryabanshi Suraj over the phone regarding the matter," the CMO added.

The third-year BTech student was found dead in her hostel room on February 16, following which Nepali students staged a protest claiming that she was harassed by her fellow student and demanded justice for her.

An accused student, identified by police as Advik Srivastava, was arrested on February 17 and sent to judicial custody on the same day, as per a press statement by Police Commissionerate, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack.

Meanwhile, Mool Pravah Akhil Bharat Nepali Ekta Samaj Bhubaneswar President Rekam GC on Wednesday, confirmed that the body of the student was sent to Nepal, for the final rites to be performed in her village.

Speaking to ANI, Rekam GC said, "Her body was taken to the airport from AIIMS this morning. The body will be taken from here to Delhi and then to her village (in Nepal) via Gorakhpur. Her last last rites will be performed in her village...KIIT will bear accommodation expenses for the students who were sent to Nepal...Protests are taking place..." (ANI)

