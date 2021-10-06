Malkangiri (Odisha) [India], October 6 (ANI): The Competent Authority, Kolkata on Tuesday issued an order for forfeiture of properties seized in a narcotics case in Malkangiri district of Odisha.

Anshuman Dwibedi, the Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Chitrokonda has said that the police had apprehended peddlers smuggling cannabis on February 1.

Also Read | How Instructure's Newest Report Reflects Big Changes in Education.

"There was a total of 1406 kilograms of cannabis seized by police on February 1. There were 13 accused in the case and 6 of them were arrested," he said.

After the financial investigation of the property was carried out, it was revealed properties acquired illegally by the peddlers through their drugs business was worth Rs. 3.05 crore.

Also Read | Acute Power Crisis Looms Over India During Festive Season As Coal Inventories Hit Critically Low Levels.

"It includes 5 buildings, 12 bank accounts and 6 vehicles. Properties were seized and a detailed proposal for seizure/forfeiture of the properties was sent to the office of the Competent Authority as per provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act 1985," added Dwibedi.

The Competent Authority is a quasi-judicial authority under NDPS Act to pass orders for forfeiture of such illegally acquired property. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)