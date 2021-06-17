Bhubaneswar, Jun 17 (PTI) As part of its planning to tackle the possible third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Odisha government on Thursday constituted an eight-member technical committee to study the cause of coronavirus infections among people even after complete vaccination.

The technical committee headed by Institute of Life Science, Bhubaneswar Director Dr Ajay Parida will have experts as its members.

"The technical committee will report its observation to the state for guidance and further action," Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, P K Mohapatra said.

The state government set up the panel after noticing that a number of coronavirus infections are being reported among people who have completed the full vaccination schedule.

"This needs further epidemiological, microbiological, immunological, genome and clinical studies for planning/preparedness of the state for possible future waves of COVID-19," a notification issued by the Health Department said.

Meanwhile, the state government has also decided to vaccinate People Living with HIV (PLHIV) on a priority basis.

The National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO) had issued an advisory on June 14 stating that all eligible PLHIV (irrespective of CD4 count and viral load) should undergo complete schedule of COVID-19 vaccination for protecting themselves against the virus and limiting the spread of disease to their contacts.

"In this context, you are requested to vaccinate such people on priority by mobilising them and through on-site registration in Co-WIN portal at nearby COVID vaccination centre at the earliest," Mohapatra wrote to all collectors-cum district magistrates and commissioners of municipal corporations.

